Hazfi Cup: Mes Rafsanjan, Nassaji march on to quarters

TEHRAN – Mes Rafsanjan and Nassaji football teams defeated their rivals in Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Mes edged past Padideh 1-0 in Rafsanjan. Mohsen Azarbad scored the only goal of the match in the 106th minute.

Nassaji beat Gol Gohar 3-1 in Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan. Morteza Mansouri, Karim Eslami and Reza Jafari were on target for Nassaji and Reza Shekari scored Gol Gohar’s solitary goal.

Second Division side Khalij Fars Mahshahr defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-1 courtesy of goals from Abbas Tahmasebi and Mostafa Badavi. Hadi Mirjavan found the back of the net for Naft from the penalty spot.

Paykan and Esteghlal match was canceled after several players of Esteghlal tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Persepolis, Mes Kerman, Aluminum and Kheybar Khorramabad had booked their place in quarterfinals.