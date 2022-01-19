Iran, Russia draw roadmap for energy cooperation

TEHRAN – Senior energy officials of Iran and Russia met on Tuesday in Moscow to discuss ways of expanding cooperation in various sectors including oil and gas, IRIB reported.

Held on the sidelines of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Russia, the meeting was attended by Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Grigoryevich Shulginov, Head of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr, and the managers of major Russian Energy Companies.

Oji who has recently become the chairman of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee also met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

In his meetings with Russian officials, the Iranian minister discussed ways to expand economic ties, remove banking and customs barriers, and consulted on strengthening cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the field of oil and energy, as well as forming joint ventures in energy infrastructure projects.

Strengthening Iran-Russia cooperation in the OPEC+ group with the aim of securing mutual interests and regulating the energy market, meeting mutual needs, regional cooperation in transferring Iranian gas to Pakistan and India with the participation of Russian companies, domestic manufacturing of oil equipment in Iran, as well as technology transfer and joint investment were also among the most important topics discussed at the mentioned meetings.

Speaking to the press after the mentioned talks, Oji said: "Iran-Russia oil cooperation is going to develop significantly,” adding that positive talks have been held with the Russian side on economic convergence, removal of barriers, joint ventures, and development of oil and energy cooperation.

“A comprehensive plan for cooperation with Russia has been prepared and provided to this country, and we hope to reach an agreement within the framework of this plan,” Oji said.

The official noted that good talks have also been held with the representatives of Russian companies and hopefully some deals will be signed in the near future.

According to Oji, Iran has also expressed readiness for swapping Russian gas to its neighboring countries and good decisions have been made in this regard which can make a positive difference in the region.

Prior to his visit to Moscow, President Raisi had stressed the need for strengthening political and economic cooperation between Iran and Russia in regional arenas.

“We are looking to establish and strengthen relations with all our neighbors, especially Russia, in various political and economic fields, and this visit can be a turning point in improving and strengthening the level of relations with Russia,” the president said at Imam Khomeini Airport.

Iran and Russia have a long history of energy cooperation which dates back to about 500 years ago, as the two countries together account for more than 37 percent of the world's gas resources.

The Iran-Russia joint economic committee has so far held 15 meetings and the two sides have made the necessary preparations for holding the 16th meeting of the mentioned committee in the near future.

EF/MA