Tehran, Moscow developing science diplomacy through technological co-op

TEHRAN – Scientific cooperation between Iran and Russia is based on five models in various fields of nanotechnology, aviation, electronic equipment, and telecommunications, and the establishment of the Iranian house of innovation in Russia is the latest example of this cooperation.

Technological advances in accordance with modern needs, increasing their productivity and competitiveness is a strong reason for technological interactions between countries. Various countries such as Russia, China, Germany, and others have interacted with Iran so far, the result of which is satisfactory, and in some cases, communication through joint science and technology projects is still ongoing.

Russia is one of the prioritized countries for scientific and technological relations with Iran. Since 2016, various specialized working groups formed by the two countries in the fields of space, aerospace, cognitive sciences, biotechnology, nanotechnology, university cooperation, mega-science, information technology, energy, and regional cooperation.

During the last 5-6 years, the capacity of international interactions has been considered by Iran and Russia, and this cooperation has expanded by forming bilateral agreements through inter-sectoral coordination.

Russia is one of the prioritized countries for scientific and technological relations with Iran. Designing and creating a set of necessary infrastructures between Iran and Russia for technological cooperation, including the joint fund of knowledge, skills, and technology of Iran and Russia, designing incentive mechanisms to strengthen science and technology interactions, and holding technology exchange meetings.

Aviation

The deployment of humans to space, the launch of a house of innovation in Russia, the construction of aircraft and satellites, joint research, are some of the results of Russian-Iranian cooperation, some of which are being operated and some are in the early stages of understanding.

The issue of cooperation between the two countries in the field of aerospace has a long history. Science and technology officials of the two countries held consultations at the 2015 MAKS air show to cooperate in the field of localization of aircraft construction, upgrade of defense and space systems, satellites, and satellite-based missiles so that this field also plays its share and economic value in promoting relations between the two countries.

Research

Iran-Russia cooperation with the support of the Fund for Support of Researchers and Technologists has also led to the implementation of 59 projects, which have now been completed.

Nanotech

The two nations also cooperate in the field of nanotechnology which dates back to 2005. Holding a joint conference in 2005, concluding a memorandum of understanding between the Nanotechnology Innovation Council on certification and labeling of nanotechnology in 2016, Russia's participation in the strategic committee of the International Nanotechnology Olympiad in 2017 as a member of the company have been the fields of cooperation.

Houses of innovation

Iran also inaugurated a house of innovation and technology in Russia in July 2021 by supporting innovative ideas, holding technological and innovative events, the centers, a platform for the development and promotion of Iranian knowledge-based companies, startups, and creative industries.

Fields of cooperation

Mehdi Ghalehnoei, an official with the Vice Presidency of Science and Technology, said that "joint platform for cooperation in priority areas", "development of expert manpower", "development of cooperation in technology and innovation", "science and technology diplomacy" and "attendance at global forums in science, technology, and innovation" are the five models of cooperation among the two nations.

“Over the past five years, these technological connections with Russia have been seriously pursued and good interactions have been established between Iranian knowledge-based companies and Russian purchasers.

The fields of animation, electronic and mechanical development equipment, and telecommunications are among the fields of cooperation of researchers of Iranian and Russian knowledge-based companies, and contracts have been concluded in this field,” he explained.

So far, two business delegations with more than 200 knowledge-based companies have gone to Russia in order to hold trade meetings to export Iranian products, he further highlighted.

He expressed hope that with the eradication of the coronavirus pandemic, more technological cooperation will form between Iran and Russia.

