ICCIMA head emphasizes constructive co-op between private sector, parliament

TEHRAN- The head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) emphasized the necessity of constructive cooperation and interaction between the private sector and Majlis (Iranian parliament).

Referring to the special situation of the country, Gholam-Hossein Shafei said: "What needs to be considered today is the country's economy, and this is possible through proper planning, cooperation and efforts of the three major branches, the private sector and cooperatives, and of course synergy and unity."

The main and heavy mission of the private sector, based on the task assigned to it by the law, is to try to express its expert opinions in all various economic fields by using the views of real economic actors as a consultant aware of current issues and developments, honest, compassionate and fair, the ICCIMA head stressed.

In the new conditions of the country, the chambers emphasize this task diligently and committedly, and find themselves with the government and parliament to help the national economy, he added.

The ICCIMA head went on to say that the heads of chambers of commerce, industries, mines and agriculture across the country, heads of unions and associations, chairmen of the ICCIMA committees, and head of joint chambers of commerce have always had a favorable and constructive relationship with MPs, which has resulted in effective actions in the country's economy.

Some of these measures include the General Policy Law of Article 44, the Law on Continuous Improvement of the Business Environment, the Law on the Elimination of Barriers to Production, etc., all of which have been fundamental measures, he stated.

MA/MA