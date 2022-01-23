Judicial building in Bander-e Anzali to turn into museum 

TEHRAN – A historical judicial building in Bander-e Anzali of Gilan province is planned to be turned into a museum dedicated to history, law, and sports, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

The museum will open its doors to the public as soon as possible when the building and its premises are fully restored, CHTN quoted Vali Jahani as saying on Saturday.

“The ancient port city of Bandar Anzali has numerous capabilities in the fields of cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts, so the preservation and restoration of its historical monuments have been a priority for us”, the official added.

Situated 40km from Rasht, the capital city of Gilan province, Anzali port is among the most equipped and modern ports in the southern margins of Caspian. Being located in the free zone, Anzali provides some special facilities and possibilities for merchants and investors which makes it of the main ports in the Caspian Sea.

Founded in the early 19th century, the town, which is bounded by the Caspian Sea, was occupied by the Russians in 1920. During World War II the port was modernized, and traffic greatly increased as a consequence of the U.S. lend-lease program for the Soviet Union.

Interesting among other attractions of the city is Clock tower, Anzali Bridge, and Ghazian Bridge in addition to Mian Poshteh Palace which has been transformed into the Military Museum today. Polish Cemetery is also a memorial of World War II and the burial ground of Polish evacuees who escaped from Poland and come to Iran after the Nazi attack on their country.

The summers in Anzali are warm and humid and the winters are temperate. The port city is also characterized by high average annual humidity. The most important edible souvenir of the city is fish in addition to olive, garlic, various pickles, and local vegetables.

ABU/AFM



