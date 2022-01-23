Female Iranian students runner up at IDA 2022

TEHRAN – Three industrial design students of Tehran’s Al-Zahra University won second place in the educational toy design category of the International Design Awards (IDA 2022).

Created in 2007, the International Design Awards aims to recognize, celebrate and promote exceptional design visionaries and discover emerging talent in Architecture, Interior, Product, Graphic, and Fashion Design worldwide.

The annual IDA competition is held in five categories of Architectural Design, Interior Design, Graphic Design, Fashion Design, and Product Design.

Parnian Jamali, Najmeh Fanoudi, and Sajedeh Ashrafpour proposed a project called “Greeone”, and won the Silver rank in the educational toy design category.

Greeone is designed for children aged 6 to 9 and its main goal is to bring children closer to nature and highlight togetherness. As all components of this product are durable and can be recycled or reused.

The game begins with solving five puzzle pieces in the shape of a mountain that represents five continents, then the child plants 5 microgreens and takes care of them until they grow, and then harvest the plants and use them in food.

FB/MG