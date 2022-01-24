What’s news on books?

Some new books have been published in the past week, and although novels and short stories are more popular, there are also many good research books which we are going to introduce.

A searching look at the life of a litterateur

The twenty-sixth volume of the research collection about abiding people that were related to the life and the works of Ali Akbar Fayyaz was published by Soore Mehr with the help of the Islamic Revolution Literature’s office.

Abiding Characters Research Group, formed in May 1988, with using the archived files "Contemporary Champion Culture" in the Art Organization Of The Islamic Revolution, write biographies of people who are unknown or less known, but they had many political, scientific, economic, and artistic activities in the revolution. Each book in this collection is dedicated to one of the greats of contemporary Iranian history to introduce successful role models in scientific, political, and cultural fields. The readers of these books are mainly young people and students.

So far, biographies of great people such as Seyyed Jafar Shahidi, Seyyed Mohammad Farzan, Majid Sharif Vaqefi, Salman Herati, Bahauddin Mahallati, Seyyed Ahmad Khomeini, Seyyed Gholamreza Saeedi, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Daei al-Islam and Tahereh Saffarzadeh, Qaisar Aminpour have been published.

In this book, Asghar Ghaedan and Hossein Bayat discuss Fayyaz's living activities. He was a proofreader and professor of Persian literature and founder of the Faculty of Literature and Humanities of Ferdowsi University in Mashhad, and we know him better by correcting the history of Beyhaqi.

Fayyaz, whose valuable scientific, literary and cultural services are well-known to the general public, has not left more than a few books and articles for us, however, he is an acknowledged person of the history and literature of Iran.

A study on religions right

The book"Law of Religions" By Hojjat al-Eslam Gholamreza Peyvandi, has just been published. The book's table of contents covers topics such as religious right, its essence, concept and, validity, human rights or religions rights, the criminal principles of insulting religions, standing against those who insult Islamic sanctities with law of international, religiosity as a right of immunity, the world rigid reaction to the new religions and, exmining the reasons for Najasat and Taharat. Also, each title includes some other articles in its field.

The book"Law of Religions" By Hojjat al-Eslam Gholamreza Peyvandi, with 280 pages and, at the price of 50,000 Tomans, has been published by the research center of Islamic Culture and Art.

Sustainability research review

The book "Ontology of Sustainability" by Masoud Atashgaran has recently been published by the Research center of Islamic Culture and Art and Sooreh Mehr publication.

The history of the Islamic Revolution of Iran can be read from its beginning as a story of people’s stability and resistance to have freedom. This fact has manifested itself in various ways over the last four decades as in defense against enemy aggression, in maintaining unity from terrible sedition, helping in the situation of sufferings in natural disasters and unnatural calamities, Resilience to the heaviest pressures of the world domination system and the difficult economic condition as a result, and staying faithful and hopeful in the days of the domination of Western civilization over the minds in the end. All of these things in post-revolutionary Iran contain thousands of narratives and anecdotes that have been recorded with the great efforts of the experts in culture, literature and art of the revolution.

In this research work, Masoud Atashgaran tried to use a clear but less known ontological literature. The subjects of this work are human-centered and about the experiences of human lessons.

What makes this book even better is the fact that the author, in addition to his interests and education in post-Islamic Iranian history at the PH.D. level, also wrote and collected some work about sustainability literature in the office of sustainability literature in the art organization.