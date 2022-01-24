Tens of specialized meetings scheduled to take place at Tehran tourism fair

TEHRAN – Panels of travel experts, tour operators, and hoteliers have been invited to hold specialized meetings and workshops during the 15th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition.

The Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ministry has formulated various events for the upcoming Tehran fair, of which 62 professional meetings and workshops have been finalized so far, CHTN reported on Sunday.

Adventure tourism for the disabled, desert excursions, new travel destinations, Involvement of local communities, emerging travel markets, medical and health tourism, ecotourism, agritourism, pilgrimage, and electronic tourism resources are among themes for the events, the news agency said.

Iran considers turning the spotlight on its numerous off-the-beaten tracks. Experts believe that the growth of the local economy is the ultimate goal of the rise and development of the rural tourism industry, but in the long run, to enable the long-term development of the rural tourism industry, the healthy maintenance and growth of environmental capacity is very important.

Currently, an increasing number of travelers are looking for something different such as spending a day in tranquil countryside, picking fresh fruits, watching rice grow, fishing by the seaside, eating traditional dishes, or even staying with locals. To put it in other words, many urban residents tend to choose rural tourism to enjoy a slow-paced lifestyle that resembles something like ‘the Internet + countryside’.

Having numerous pristine yet diverse natural gifts, Iran has many to offer to nature lovers. For instance, the villages of Kharanaq, Barandaq, and Lark have been nominated for the ‘Best Tourism Villages’ label, which the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is projected to grant to a selection of rural destinations across the globe.

The World Tourism Organization sees rural tourism as a type of activity in which the visitor’s experience is related to a wide range of products generally linked to nature-based activities, agriculture, rural lifestyle, culture, angling, and sightseeing. Such tourism also possesses characteristics such as low population density, a landscape dominated by agriculture and forestry, as well as traditional social structure and lifestyle.

The UN body aims to turn the spotlight on the “uniqueness” of each village to make tourism a means for further development in rural areas. “We want to recognize the uniqueness of each village and showcase the best initiatives to make tourism a means for a better future in rural areas. As we restart tourism, we work to ensure that we leave no one - and no village- behind,” according to UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

Similar to agritourism, rural tourism is seen as a win-win situation both for local communities, and post-modern travelers who are in search of unique experiences.

The 15th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition is scheduled to be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from January 29 to February 1.

AFM