2022 WCQ: 11,000 fans to attend Iran v Iraq match

TEHRAN – Some 11,000 fans will attend the match between Iran and Iraq football team in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The match will be held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Thursday.

Group A leaders Iran will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the third time in a row if defeat the Iraqi team at the Azadi Stadium.

With confirmation of Iran’s National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, some 9,000 male and 2,000 female are allowed to enter into the stadium.

The football federation had previously announced that up to 30,000 fans would attend the match.