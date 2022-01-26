IRCS ready to set up pharmaceutical factories in Iraq

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) is currently running four pharmaceutical factories that can establish branches in Iraq, Pir-Hossein Kolivand, head of the IRCS, has said.

He made the remarks during a meeting held in Baghdad on Tuesday with Iraqi Minister of Health Hani Musa Al-Aqabi.

In addition to selling medicine to Iraq, we are ready to transfer pharmaceutical production technology, as we are running four medicine production factories that can be established and operated in Iraq if the need arises, Kolivand stated.

"The expansion of the IRCS medical centers in Iraq can significantly reduce the medical trips of the Iraqi people to other countries in the region," he said, highlighting that the medical centers focus on specific surgeries and specialized medical services.

Al-Aqabi also for his part said that the Republic of Iraq trusts Iranian medicine. Iranian drugs, especially medicine and test kits for genetic therapies and chemical drugs to control cancer, are now being imported to Iraq.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society can introduce us to the drugs produced by its subsidiaries so that the Iraqi Ministry of Health can quickly process the registration and import license process, he suggested.

He further expressed pleasure with the establishment and operation of medical centers of the IRCS in Najaf and Karbala, and we, as the supervisory and licensing authority of medical centers in Iraq, promise proper cooperation and speed up the licensing process and shorten the administrative process to better interact with the IRCS, he explained.

Earlier this week, the red crescent societies of Iran and Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding aiming to enhance cooperation in different fields.

The Iranian side will hold educational and training courses related to crisis management, establish water and healthcare facilities, and launch workshops in Iraq.

The Iraqi side will provide the necessary infrastructure for offering medical services during religious events in Iraq and facilitate customs procedures for importing Iranian-made medicine.

IRCS services worldwide

At present, the Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries.

Currently, some 14 medical facilities are offering humanitarian, relief, and health services to the deprived people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador.

The IRCS polyclinic center includes various departments such as laboratory, pharmacy, radiology and physiotherapy, and general practitioners along with obstetricians, gynecologists, internal medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmologists, and dentists.

