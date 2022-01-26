Some $9m allotted to knowledge-based transport projects in 8 years

TEHRAN – The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has earmarked a sum of 2.4 trillion rials (about $9.1 million) to provide finance for 29 macro projects in the transportation industry over the past eight years.

“National macro technology projects” are knowledge-based and technological projects with commercialization abilities, implementation of which requires the extensive cooperation of various sectors.

370 knowledge-based companies are currently operating in the field of smart transportation fleet. However, these projects respond to the strategic and fundamental needs of the country. Given their impact on production, self-efficacy, and job creation, these projects must be supported as important tools for the realization of a knowledge-based economy in the country.

The Center for National Macro Technology Projects has identified and supported 29 technological projects in the field of the transportation industry in the three sections of sea, land, and air.

Technology development in Iran

Despite sanctions putting pressure on the country, a unique opportunity was provided for business development and the activity of knowledge-based companies in the country.

Currently, over 7,000 knowledge-based companies are active in the country, manufacturing diverse products to meet the needs of the domestic market while saving large amounts of foreign currency.

The fields of aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, oil, and gas are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in, leading to import reduction.

Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari told the Tehran Times in October 2020 that “U.S. sanctions caused exports of knowledge-based companies to decline three years ago, however, it has returned to growth and is projected to reach the pre-sanctions level of more than $1 billion by the end of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 20, 2021).

Fortunately, last year, companies achieved a record sale of 1.2 quadrillion rials (nearly $28.5 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials), which is expected to increase by 40 percent this year.”

FB/MG