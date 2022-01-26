Sci-fi novel “Blood Music” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – American writer Greg Bear’s science fiction novel “Blood Music” has been published in Persian.

Ketabsara-ye Tandis is the publisher of the book first published by Paperback in 1985. Payman Esmaeilian has rendered the novel into Persian.

The novel was originally published as a short story in 1983 in the American science fiction magazine Analog Science Fact & Fiction, winning the 1983 Nebula Award for Best Novelette and the 1984 Hugo Award for Best Novelette.

Bear published an expanded version in novel form in 1985.

Blood Music deals with themes including biotechnology, nanotechnology (including the grey goo hypothesis), the nature of reality, consciousness and artificial intelligence.

In this novel, Vergil Ulam has created cellular material that can outperform rats in laboratory tests. When the authorities rule that he has exceeded his authorization, Vergil loses his job, but is determined to take his discovery with him.

Bear is one of the world’s leading hard science fiction authors. He sold his first short story at the age of fifteen to Robert Lowndes’s Famous Science Fiction.

Photo: This combination photo shows American writer Greg Bear and the front cover of the Persian translation of his science fiction novel “Blood Music”.

MMS/YAW

