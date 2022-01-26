Guaranteeing permanent removal of sanction prerequisite for U.S. return to JCPOA: MP

TEHRAN – An Iranian lawmaker has said that the U.S. return to the Vienna talks depends on Washington giving a guarantee the sanctions are permanently removed.

In an exclusive interview with the Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA), Iranian Lawmaker Seyed Mohammad Reza Mir-Tajedini reacted to recent comments about the return of the U.S. to the Iran talks and said that the U.S. by withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) under the presidency of Donald Trump made two strategic mistakes.

Mir-Tajedini said that the U.S. violated the JCPOA due to its pullout from the deal and also Americans by doing this action violated the 2231 resolution of the United Nation.

Today Americans can’t change the playing field through projection and propaganda against Iran's nuclear activity, the lawmaker said, adding that the only way of returning the U.S. to the table of negotiation is removing all the sanctions and getting the U.S to comply with its obligations.

“The U.S. must show serious will and practical action. They should guarantee that if the government of the U.S. is changed, the new president will not violate the Iran deal,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Monday at a conference in Tehran that the American side is using every means to convey the message that it wants negotiations with Iran at any level.

The foreign minister reiterated that, so far, the relation with the US has been through intermediaries. He said, however, that if the negotiations move to a stage where reaching a good and well-guaranteed agreement requires some level of talks with the US, Iran will not ignore this matter.