What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of sculptures by Farhad Rezai, Kamran Moshkzad, Paridokht Moshkzad, Mehrzad La’li, Mohammad-Sadeq Musavi and Mojtaba Ramzi is currently underway at Vaali Gallery.

Entitled “The Other”, the exhibit will continue until February 8 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

Sculpture

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Reza Qarabaghi.

The exhibition will be running until February 9 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.



Painting

* Marzieh Qasempur Borujeni is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery 2.

The exhibit entitled “Celebration” will run until February 13 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Aria Gallery is showcasing a collection of paintings by Samira Eskanadrfar.

The exhibit named “Fluid Imagination” will be running until February 9 at the gallery located at No. 10 Zarrin Alley, near Beheshti St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Atbin Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Somayyeh Khodai.

The exhibit titled “Olang” will run until February 8 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* A collection of paintings by Masud Momenha is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

Entitled “Tehran: Under Pressure”, the exhibit will run until February 8 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Art Center Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Nazanin Bakhshandeh.

The exhibit will continue until February 7 at the gallery located at 145 North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.



Watercolor

* Watercolors by Jamaleddin Khorraminejad are on view in a posthumous exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until February 7 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.



Sculpture/painting

* Leila Mokhtari is showcasing her latest collection of paintings and sculptures in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition will run until February 8 at the galleries located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Shirin Gallery 1 is displaying a collection of sculptures and paintings by Fatak Musavi in an exhibition named “Black-Red-White”.

The exhibit will run until February 13 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.



Installation/painting

* Sets of installation and a collection of paintings by Neda Jalili are on view in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “Shadow”, the exhibition will run until February 7 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

MMS/YAW

