Call for papers: Iranian Journal of International and Comparative Law

TEHRAN - Iranian national University of Qom officially announced the launch of the Iranian Journal of International and Comparative Law (IJICL).

In an announcement, IJICL noted the main topics for manuscripts, including International Criminal Law, International Economic Law, International Law of Seas, Iran and International Law, International Law of Intellectual Property and etc. The submissions are welcomed until December 2022. For further information, check the address below:

www.ijicl.qom.ac.ir