Istanbul cultural center to host Iranian Film Week

TEHRAN – The Ali Emiri Efendi Cultural Center in Istanbul, Turkey, will be playing host to an Iranian Film Week beginning on February 4.

Eight films, including director Reza Mirkarimi’s “As Simple as That” and “A Cube of Sugar”, will be screened during the program organized by the Iranian cultural attaché in Istanbul to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic revolution.

“As Simple as That” depicts a day in the life of Tahereh, a devoted housewife, a helpful neighbor and an attentive person, who feels that she is unnoticed by everybody especially by her own family. This is a film about the inner emotions of a simple Iranian woman.



The story of “A Cube of Sugar” takes place in an old house in an old city in Iran. Because of the wedding of the youngest sister, Pasandide, all of her sisters come to their old house to help their mother.

Director Maziar Miri’s acclaimed drama “The Painting Pool” and “Sara and Aida” are other highlights of the program.

“The Painting Pool” is about Maryam and Reza, a couple who are different from other people. It’s not just a simple difference, but a very big difference. They must try to prove to others they have solved the big difference with the miracle of love.

Sara and Ayda are two intimate friends. When the reputation of one of them is in danger they both try to help resolve the situation. But how far will they go to support each other?

The program also features “Track 143” directed and written by Narges Abyar.

Based on a book of the same title written by Abyar, the film is about a great maternal sacrifice during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. It tells the story of Olfat, a woman who is waiting for her son, who is missing in action, to return home.

Ebrahim Hatamikia’s political thriller “Bodyguard” will also be screened. It follows a government bodyguard who protects a politician from a suicide bomber, and then begins to question his dedication to his job.

“Where Are My Shoes?” directed by Kiumars Purahmad and “Azar, Shahdokht, Parviz and Others” by Behruz Afkhami will also be screened.

Miri, Iranian actress Fereshteh Sadr-Orafai and Turkish director Faysal Soysal will be attending a session set up for February 5 to discuss Iranian cinema.

Photo: Merila Zarei and Saman Saffari act in a scene from “Track 143” by Narges Abyar.

