Iranian bookstores unfold story of Ursula Dubosarsky’s “Too Many Elephants in This House” 

TEHRAN – “Too Many Elephants in This House” by Australian children’s book writer Ursula Dubosarsky was published in Persian.

Robabeh Nasiri-Amini is the translator of the book released on Saturday by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA - Kanoon) with its original illustrations by Dubosarsky’s compatriot Andrew Joyner.

This delightfully energetic story takes children to Eric’s house, where there are too many elephants – in the living room, in the kitchen, in the bathroom, even in his bedroom!

The elephants take up a lot of space, but Eric loves every one of them. So when his mum says they have to go, Eric comes up with a clever solution to a very BIG problem.

Dubosarsky is widely regarded as one of the most talented and original writers in Australia today.

She is the author of over 40 books for children and young adults, which have won a number of national prizes, including the NSW, Victorian, South Australian and Queensland Premier’s Literary Awards.

Alongside her fiction for older children, Ursula has a wonderful talent for picture books such as the highly popular “The Terrible Plop” and “Too Many Elephants in This House”, which have both been adapted as successful stage productions.

She has also written the non-fiction “Word Spy” books about the English language, both of which also won major national awards.

Ursula has a Ph.D. in English literature from Macquarie University and lives in Sydney with her family.

Photo: A copy of the Persian edition of “Too Many Elephants in This House” by Ursula Dubosarsky. (Kanoon)

