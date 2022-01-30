Exhibitions to explore 1979 Islamic Revolution in photos  

TEHRAN – Several photo exhibitions will open this week in Tehran to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

A major exhibition will be organized online by the National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI).

Entitled “Birth of a Revolution: Islamic Revolution in the Mirror of Non-Iranian Media” can be found at www.nlai.ir/birth-of-revolution.

In a statement, the NLAI referred to the event as the last revolution of the twentieth century, which was very much under the world’s media spotlight.

Consequently, photojournalists from across the globe rushed to Iran to cover this major event. A collection of the photos depicting striking moments of the revolution has been accumulated for the exhibition.

“These photographs are the examples of thousands of photos recorded by international photojournalists for the world’s history,” the statement read.

Michel Setboun, the renowned French photographer who was working for the Sipa Agency, was one of the journalists who visited Iran during the revolution.

His works have been showcased in several exhibitions in Tehran over the past decade.

One of his latest exhibitions was organized at the Imam Khomeini Cultural Center in June 2020 to commemorate the death anniversary of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Another showcase will open physically on Tuesday at Axkhaneh Shahr, Iran’s photo museum in Tehran.

Twenty photographs by renowned photographers, including Kaveh Golestan, have been selected to be put on view at the exhibition entitled “Days of the Revolution”.

As a freelance photographer, Golestan also documented scenes of Iraq’s chemical attack on the Kurdish town of Halabja in 1988. He was killed by a landmine in Iraq at the age of 51 while working for the BBC.

The exhibit will also showcase works by Abdolhossein Partovi, Mehdi Rezvan, Mohammad Sayyad, Hossein Esmaeili, Abdolazim Mirhashemi, Sadeq Samudi, Qorban Khalili, Mehdi Mirzai and Yadollah Vaziri.

The Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art of the Iranian Academy of Arts will also exhibit 60 photos of the revolution in an online showcase, which will be launched on Monday.

Entitled “Picture of Fajr”, the exhibition will be organized with contributions from the Institute for the Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini’s Works.

Photo: A photo by an anonymous photojournalist shows Iranian people taking part in an anti-government rally in 1979. They hold a banner reading Article 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that outlines some of the fundamental principles of democracy. (NLAI)

