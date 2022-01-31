IME’s 10-month value of trades increases 93% yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) rose 93 percent during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-January 20, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

In terms of monthly trade, over 7.297 million tons of commodities worth over $2 billion were traded at the IME in the tenth Iranian calendar month Dey (ended on January 20).

The exchange sold on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor more than 1.529 million tons of commodities worth over $856 million.

Next was the metals and minerals trading floor with trades of 5.724 million tons of commodities valued at more than $1 billion.

On its agricultural trading floor the exchange saw offering of 50 kg of saffron strands.

It's worth noting that the IME also played host to trade of 43,899 tons of commodities on its side market.

