National plan to empower border residents launched

TEHRAN – A national plan aiming to improve business and livelihoods for those residing in border areas and create sustainable employment for them has come into force, IRNA reported on Monday.

Approved on January 23, the plan aims at improving the livelihood of border residents in accordance with the local capacities of the region, through using employment facilitator models with the cooperation of responsible bodies.

The most important results of the implementation of the national program are to increase national production in border areas and create export opportunities, to change procedures in creating employment in border areas, he stated.

The development of trade in goods and services in border areas, increasing public participation, and endogenous development, increasing empowerment and resilience, and improving the infrastructure related to the national program, are among the strategies and policies of the program, he further noted.

In order to encourage domestic and foreign investment in the opportunities under the national program, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and the Interior Ministry, is required to develop an investment incentive package in border areas, he emphasized.

FB/MG