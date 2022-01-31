Iranian musicians win medals at Global Music Awards

TEHRAN – Several Iranian musicians have won medals in different categories at the 2022 Global Music Awards.

Composer Farhad Harati won a gold medal for his cinematic choral music, “The Sacred Earth”.

The album featuring eleven tracks has been recorded with Naamira, a choral ensemble of young musicians, at Zang Records.

In 2021, Harati received a silver medal at the Global Music Awards for “Hidden Beliefs”.

He is the founder of the Naamira Music Academy. Early on, his interest in composing music was more than his interest in playing others’ works.

Proceeding in the field of professional music enabled him to introduce himself as a composer, as he had committed himself to do so.

In addition, his great enthusiasm for the human voice and choral singing led him to found Naamira Choir and produce choral works.

Throughout years, he appeared on the stage by holding numerous concerts to show his musical thoughts. Having trained his voice as a tenor singer, he performed the solo pieces in all his concerts.

Receiving orders and holding concerts for some of the agencies of the United Nation’s office in Iran are among the other successful experiences of the composer.

He always chooses subjects for his compositions by paying careful attention to his surrounding environment and taking a curious look at social anomalies and behaviors.

His strong inclination to producing instrumental music in classical music, epic and word music genres has led this composer, with his transnational outlook, to invite his listeners to a challenge in listening, thinking and creativity in mental fantasies.

Among his credits are the albums “Zero Limitation”, “The Pacific Sun”, “Gray Lone”, “The Lady of Shadows” and “The Silence Season”.

Ahmad Mirmasumi, another Iranian composer, also was awarded silver medals in the composition and sound mixing categories in this year’s gala.

Amir-Hossein Nuri “White Dream” won a bronze medal in the listener impact: motivational/inspirational category, while Hafez Niknafs “Epic No.1” received a bronze medal in the composition section.

Pejman Bolurchi’s “Nature Dance” was also awarded a bronze medal in the music video and instrumentalist categories.

Photo: Cover of composer Farhad Harati’s album “The Sacred Earth”.

