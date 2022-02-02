Issues related to workforce training discussed at TCCIMA meeting

TEHRAN - The 13th meeting of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA)’s Business Environment Improvement Committee was held on Wednesday during which issues related to the training of capable workforce for industrial units were discussed.

The attendees of the meeting stressed the need for the cooperation of public educational institutions like Iran Technical and Vocational Training Organization, and Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research with the private sector institutions for training capable workforce, the TCCIMA portal reported.

During the gathering, the participants expressed their views and opinions on the mentioned subject, and Mohammad-Reza Najafi-Manesh, head of the TCCIMA Business Environment Improvement Committee, underlined the importance of skill-based training for the workforce and noted that public educational institutions along with private ones like Takapou Business School and TCCIMA Training Institute can provide a good platform for training educated and skilled workforce.

Furthermore, it was decided that the representatives of these educational institutions in the government and the private sector communicate with each other in order to examine the ways for cooperation in training and preparing the labor force needed by the production sector.

EF/MA