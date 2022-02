25 players invited to Iran basketball team for 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

TEHRAN - Iran national basketball team head coach Mostafa Hashemi invited 25 players to the team for two matches against Kazakhstan and Syria in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Iran are scheduled to meet Kazakhstan on Feb. 24 in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualification Group D in Tehran. Hashem’s men will play Syria three days later.

Iran sit top of the group with two wins over Bahrain.

Iran squad:

Amirhossein Azari, Matin Aghajanpour, Jalal Aghamiri, Mohammad Jamshidi, Hamed Haddadi, Mohammad Hassanzadeh, Navid Khajehzadeh, Saeid Davarpanah, Ehsan Dalirzahan, Amirhossein Rezaeifar, Navid Rezaeifar, Keyvan Riaei, Arman Zangeneh, Behshad Arabzadeh, Asghar Kardoust, Arsalan Kazemi, Mehdi Kamrani, Sajad Mashayekhi, Hossein Mokarian, Salar Monji, Meysam Mirzaei, Mohammadsina Vahedi, Amirhossein Yazarloo, Behnam Yakhchali, Mohammad Yousefvand