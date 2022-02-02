Amir Abdollahian issues message to mark end of D8 chief’s mission

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has sent a message to mark the end of tenure of the head of an economic cooperation organization comprising of a number of developing countries.

In his message to mark the end of the mission of Dato' Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari as the secretary general of the Developing-8 (D8) Organization for Economic Cooperation, Amir Abdollahian said the organization has witnessed tangible progress in launching new initiatives and completing previous plans in line with its high aims, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

“I am willing to thank your Excellency for your actions and efforts to advance the objectives of the organization and pray God for your success, prosperity and health,” the foreign minister added.

The Iranian foreign minister also sent a message to Wang Yi, China’s state councilor and foreign minister, to congratulate him on the occasion of the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival, wishing success and prosperity for China’s government and heroic nation.

The message read, “I am glad to have had the opportunity to hold a meeting and constructive talks with you, old friend, in the beautiful city of Wuxi ahead of the Spring Festival.”

“I am certain that the agreements reached during this trip will pave the ground for the expansion of comprehensive strategic cooperation between Iran and China in the second 50 years of diplomatic relations,” it added.