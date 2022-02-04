Annual non-oil export hoped to hit $45b by late March: TPO head

TEHRAN – The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) expressed hope that the country’s value of annual non-oil export will reach $45 billion in the present Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20).

Emphasizing the determination of the current government and the president to take effective action in the national interest, Alireza Peyman-Pak said, “We have put a new focus on knowledge management in terms of exports, and with these measures, we hope to achieve a record $45 billion in non-oil exports by the end of this year.”

This government's export goal is to reach the figure of $70 billion, that needs to improve and expand capacities and infrastructure such as logistics and customs, the official added.

The latest report on Iran’s non-oil trade indicates that the value of non-oil exports has risen 38 percent during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-January 20, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

As announced by Alireza Moghadasi, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported over 100 million tons of non-oil products worth $38.763 billion in the mentioned period.

According to the official, the weight of exports in the mentioned period also grew by seven percent in comparison to the figure for the previous fiscal year’s same 10 months.

He said major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, and Turkey during the said 10 months.

The IRICA head further announced that the Islamic Republic imported 33 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $41.473 billion in the mentioned period, with a 34-percent growth in value and a 17-percent rise in weight, year on year.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the said period, followed by China, Turkey, Germany, and Switzerland, he stated.

According to the official, out of the total non-oil goods imported into the country in the first 10 months of this year, 25 million tons worth $15 billion were basic goods, which indicates an increase of 26 percent in weight and 56 percent in value, year on year.

Moghadasi noted that currently about five million tons of commodities are stored at the country’s customs for which the clearance procedures will be carried out soon.

“There are 160 customs active in the country, and this number is increasing with the creation of new free zones and economic areas,” he added.

