Over 420 companies to participate in Iran Plast expo

TEHRAN – More than 420 domestic and foreign companies are going to participate in Iran’s 15th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment (IRAN PLAST) which is going to be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds during February 7-10, Shana reported.

According to Head of National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Morteza Shah-Mirzaei, the exhibition will be held in full compliance with health protocols and safety instructions.

“Iran Plast Exhibition is a great and unique opportunity that showcases the petrochemical industry’s latest achievements and presents the most up-to-date capabilities of the polymer, plastics, and related industries,” Shah-Mirzaei said.

Mentioning the current situation of Iran's petrochemical industry, the NPC head said: “The production capacity of the country’s 68 major petrochemical production complexes is about 90 million tons; [these complexes] register 65 million tons of production every year of which 30 million tons is exported, 10 million tons are used by domestic consumers and 25 million tons is used as feed.”

As one of the petrochemical industry’s biggest events in West Asia, Iran Plast covers four commodity groups including raw materials, machinery and equipment, and final products, semi-finished products as well as services.

The exhibition is a platform to make connections between the petrochemical industry and enterprises, while flourishing downstream industries.

EF/MA