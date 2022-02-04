“World’s Smile” by Marzieh Hushmand wins grand prix at Paralym Art World Cup 

TEHRAN – The Paralym Art World Cup 2021 has given its grand prix to Iranian artist Marzieh Hushmand for her painting “World’s Smile”.

The 2021 edition of the competition, which is organized in Nakama, Japan, for artists with disabilities, was held on the theme of “Smile”.

“World’s Smile” depicts a Black boy sitting on the globe creating bubbles with smiling faces.

“Vaccine” by Ali Bahrami from Iran also won the Kushino Nobumasa Award, while his compatriot Marzieh Baqeri-Chizeh received a Paralymart Award for her painting, “Embroidered Art”.

Hossein Divsalar, the Iranian cultural attaché in Tokyo, received the awards on behalf of the Iranian artists in a special ceremony attended by Nakama Mayor Kenji Fukuda and representatives of organizations sponsoring the competition, the Iranian Cultural Center in Tokyo announced on Thursday.

“Smile of Peace” by Tajiri Hajime and “The Joy of Life” by Yagi Hidetomo, both from Japan were selected as runners-up.

The Persol Award went to “Dancing in the Rainbow” by Marium Kashif from the UAE, while “Shower of Smiles” by Mine Megumi from Japan won the Tokairika Award.

Indian artist Sonu Gupta was honored with Koei Tecmo Holdings Award for the painting “Smile” and the Kaltec Award was given to “Triumph of Mankind” by Japanese artist Ryoute Fujiyu.

The Park Hotel Tokyo Award went to “Mixture of Cultures” by Eduardo Boyd from Panama, and the Tao Keiichiro Award was presented to “Smiles in Various Landscapes” by Japanese artist Tsuchida Manabu.

“A Love Letter from Outer Space: Do You Love the Earth?” by Harumaru, “Who Will Make Me Smile?” by Katoh Takehiro, both from Japan” and “Smile” by Ansari and “Smile” by Chetan Pashilkar, both from India” won the Paralymart Awards.

Photo: “World’s Smile” by Iranian artist Marzieh Hushmand won the grand prix at the Paralym Art World Cup 2021 in Nakama, Japan.

MMS/YAW