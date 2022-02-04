“Ghost Boys” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Ghost Boys” by American writer Jewell Parker Rhodes has been published in Persian by Peydayesh in Tehran.

Behnaz Piri is the translator of the book originally published in 2018.

Twelve-year-old Jerome is shot by a police officer who mistakes his toy gun for a real threat. As a ghost, he observes the devastation that’s been unleashed on his family and community in the wake of what they see as an unjust and brutal killing.

Soon Jerome meets another ghost: Emmett Till, a boy from a very different time but similar circumstances. Emmett helps Jerome process what has happened, on a journey towards recognizing how historical racism may have led to the events that ended his life. Jerome also meets Sarah, the daughter of the police officer, who grapples with her father’s actions.

Once again Jewell Parker Rhodes deftly weaves historical and socio-political layers into a gripping and poignant story about how children and families face the complexities of today’s world, and how one boy grows to understand American blackness in the aftermath of his own death.

She has written six novels for adults, two writing guides and a memoir, but writing for children remained her dream.

She is the author of seven books for children including the New York Times bestseller “Black Brother, Black Brother”. Her other books include “Towers Falling”, and the “Louisiana Girls Trilogy: Ninth Ward, Sugar and Bayou Magic”.

Jewell has received numerous honors, including the American Book Award, the National Endowment of the Arts Award in Fiction, the Black Caucus of the American Library Award for Literary Excellence, the PEN Oakland/Josephine Miles Award for Outstanding Writing, and a Coretta Scott King Honor.

When she’s not writing, she’s visiting schools to talk about her books with the kids who read them, or teaching writing at Arizona State University, where she is the Piper Endowed Chair and Founding Artistic Director of the Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing.

Photo: A combination photo shows writer Jewell Parker Rhodes and the front cover of the Persian edition of her book “Ghost Boys”.

MMS/YAW

