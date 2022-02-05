Gas to be supplied to 14 cities, 1,459 villages during Ten-Day Dawn

TEHRAN- As announced by an official with National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), gas will be supplied to 14 cities and 1,459 villages across the country during the current year’s Ten-Day-Dawn celebrations (February 1-11), which marks the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Jalal Nour-Mousavi, the NIGC’s director for gas supply, also said that 140 trillion rials (about $52 million) has been invested for gas supply in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21, 2021).

Meanwhile, as announced by the NIGC’s managing director, all of the country’s rural and urban population will have access to natural gas through the national gas network within the next two years.

Majid Chegeni said currently over 98 percent of the urban population, as well as 90 percent of the country’s rural population, have access to natural gas through the national network.

According to the official, currently, only a few cities and about 7,000 villages across the country have not been supplied with gas through the pipeline network.

“Currently, 1,260 cities and more than 35,000 villages in the country enjoy natural gas through the national network,” Chegeni said.

MA/MA