Time to reach World Cup second round

TEHRAN – Iran football team have a ‘Mission Possible’ in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Asian heavyweights must qualify for the FIFA World Cup’s second round for the first time ever.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ will compete in the World Cup for the sixth time and must bring an end to their qualifying drought.

The football federation must do their best to pave the way for the National Team to make it happen; finally.

Iran, as the best Asian team in FIFA ranking, need to book a place in the knockout stage since it could be the last chance for several players including, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Karim Ansarifard and Ehsan Hajisafi.

From now on, the Iranian federation must arrange the good friendly matches as part of preparation for the World Cup.

Sports diplomacy will help the Iranian federation to find the team who are helpful.

Iran must aim to advance to the next stage because the team have the potential to do that based on the experts’ opinion and the results the team have earned in the previous matches.

There is a balance between all lines in Dragan Skocic’s team and the friendly match can help the coaching staff to know more about the team’s weaknesses and strengths.

Iran must just concentrate on qualifying for the next stage.