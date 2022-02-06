Iran chosen to host 2022 Asian Men's Club Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran will host 22nd edition of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship.

The competition will most likely take place in Urmia, northwest of Iran.

The competition will be held from May 15 to 2 with participation of 11 teams.

Iran Super League champions and a team from the host city will represent Iran in the competition.

Iran have previously hosted the competition three times in 2002, 2004 and 2013.

Foolad Sirjan are defending champions.

The Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship, previously the AVC Cup Men's Club Tournament (between 1999–2002), is an annual continental club volleyball competition organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), the sport's continental governing body. The competition was first contested in 1999 in China. It was not held in 2003 and 2020 due to 2002–2004 SARS outbreak and COVID-19 pandemic respectively.

The winners of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.

Paykan Tehran hold the record for most victories, winning the competition seven times. Teams from Iran have won the tournament 15 times out of 21 editions, the most for any nation.