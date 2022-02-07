Foreign investment approved in industry, mining, trade sectors up nearly 90%

TEHRAN - The Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade has approved 102 foreign investment projects valued at about $2.804 billion in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Decemebr 21, 2021), which indicates 89.8 percent rise as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

The data released by the ministry say that 104 foreign investment projects valued at about $1.477 billion had been approved in the first nine months of the past year.

Approved foreign investment includes all applications, including investment to create new projects, purchase of shares of existing companies, as well as foreign investment in the form of contractual arrangements.

The ministry had approved 74 foreign investment projects valued at about $2.227 billion in the first six half of the present year (March 21-September 22, 2021).

A total of 113 foreign investment projects valued at $2.614 billion were approved in the country during the mentioned period, of which the share of the industry, mining, and trade sector was 65 percent and 85 percent in terms of number and value, respectively.

MA/MA