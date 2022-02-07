Works by prominent Iranian painter donated to tourism ministry 

TEHRAN - A total of 10 paintings by the celebrated Iranian miniaturist and painter Hossein Behzad (1894 – 1968) have recently been donated to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts by an Iranian national living in France.

Iranian mission in Paris received the works days ego before it surrenders them to Tehran’s Hossein Behzad Museum, which is affiliated with the ministry of tourism.

The museum received the works under the will of the late art lover (and previous owner) Iraj Mojallal during a special ceremony on Sunday, IRNA reported.

“Undoubtedly, this event highlights the level of trust Iranians living abroad place in the diplomatic apparatus in the Foreign Ministry,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said during the ceremony.

“Having the opportunity to preserve our country's cultural heritage and to collect its parts and pieces of Iranian identity is an honor for us,” he added.

Trying to collect cultural and artworks that are sometimes scattered around the world is an important task for the ministry, he noted.

He also mentioned that Iran and Iranians have a right to protect their identity.

For his part, Morteza Adibzadeh, the director of museums and historical properties at the tourism ministry said that Iran's Foreign Ministry and tourism ministry worked together on the transfer of these 10 paintings to Tehran.

The works will be displayed at Behzad Museum along with his other works for the public as per Mojallal's will, he added.

Behzad Museum was established in 1994 at the Sadabad Cultural-Historical Complex on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Hossein Behzad. Behzad’s paintings, donated by his son Parviz, are on display at the museum.

Born in Isfahan, Behzad was interested in the art of painting since he was a child. He is known as one of the most renowned contemporary painters in Iran.

He was the son of Fazlollah Esfahani, a prominent watercolor painter, and pen case maker. He had a very painful childhood after his father died. However, he never gave up painting.

He is mostly famous for his innovations in Persian miniature painting. He created his works in large sizes. He also used shading for subjects in his works for the first time in this genre.

Behzad visited Europe and America several times and his paintings were showcased in several exhibits on the continents.

