Charity opens up 6,000 jobs by reviving industrial units

TEHRAN – Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated with the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, has revived 177 industrial and production units and created jobs for 6,069 individuals.

Many of these production units were affected by the outbreak of coronavirus and went into closure and semi-closure, operating at minimum production capacity, Mohammad Torkamaneh, the CEO of Barekat Foundation said.

“The manufacturing and industrial enterprises revived by this foundation are active in various fields of industry, agriculture, technology and engineering, livestock, conversion industries, and packaging.

Revived production units are located in provinces across the country, including Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Kordestan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Zanjan, South Khorasan, and North Khorasan,” he explained.

To date, the Barekat Foundation has partnered, invested, provided facilities, and supported 850 medium-sized industrial enterprises across the country, creating business opportunities for more than 211,000 people.

To date, the foundation has launched 120,000 community-based projects with a budget of 115 trillion rials (nearly $425 million) in deprived areas, which has created employment for 360,000 people.

Recently, the Foundation announced to open up 9,300 jobs for persons with disabilities.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, granting non-repayable loans and insurance especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

FB/MG