Nearly $1.8b allocated to 14 provinces during Raisi’s visits

TEHRAN – The government has allocated over 440 trillion rials (about $1.79 billion) for funding various projects approved by President Ebrahim Raisi during his 14 provincial visits since the beginning of the current government incumbency, the Iranian Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) announced on Tuesday.

According to PBO, the mentioned allocations will be fully paid to the designated provinces by the Iranian calendar year 1403 (begins in March 2024) as directives proceed and projects progress, IRNA reported.

Since the 13th government administration officially took office in August 2021 so far, President Raisi has visited 14 provinces with his cabinet members to hold talks with local authorities and get informed about the issues and problems of various provinces first hand.

He plans to continue his visits to all of the country’s provinces.

EF/MA