Zionist military apartheid has lost support in the world: researcher

Q: Which regimes are behind the rise of Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria? What were their objectives?

A: The U.S. and Zionist regimes created, recruited, trained, equipped, armed, financed, and used Daesh (ISIS) as their proxy in unleashing bloody terrorist campaigns in the Middle East (West Asia), especially in Iraq and Syria, in their failed attempts to:

1. Isolate and cut cooperation between Iran and Lebanon;

2. Fragment ME (West Asian) countries, including Iran, into several smaller civil-war consumed regions;

3. Establish puppet governments in these countries and their fragmented regions, including in Iran, under the complete control and dictates of the Zionist and U.S. dictatorships;

4. Justify the U.S. perpetual military occupations of the ME (West Asia) in general and the Zionist military apartheid and occupation of Palestine in particular;

5. Thoroughly ethnically cleanse the native population of Palestine and replace Palestine with the so-called “State of Israel” as an exclusive Zionist entity reserved only for the Zionists;

6. Control and acquire the rich natural resources of the ME (West Asia), including those of Iran;

7. Gain strategically important access to the Iranian sea, air, and land for launching future attacks against Russia and China.

Q: What is the connection between the Zionist regime and its military occupation of Palestine, some Arabs leaders’ support for Daesh (ISIS), and the resurgence of takfirism in the form of Daesh (ISIS)?

A: The resurgence of takfirism during the past two decades is the brainchild of the Zionists. The Zionists posited that their lawless military occupation of Palestine and its future expansion beyond the borders of Palestine, further into the ME (West Asia), could be attained most efficiently if the ME (West Asia) is fragmented and Islam uprooted. Because the genocidal Zionist apartheid regime’s direct military force and sustained terror failed to achieve these vile objectives during the past 75 years, the Zionists have attacked from within.

"People in the U.S., EU, ME (West Asia), Iran, and beyond, our whole humanity today, search for tranquility and peace." They secured the cooperation of some Arab leaders, who provided their own disenfranchised Wahhabi and Salafi nationals as expendable proxies. Such a move enabled some Arab leaders to remove and eliminate their political opposition and ingratiate themselves to their Zionist masters. Some went as far as granting their citizenship and passports to the criminal Zionist occupiers of Palestine and inviting this illegitimate Zionist military dictatorship to establish its embassies in the Arab countries. While the rise of the terrorist Daesh (ISIS) is the direct result of the genocidal Zionist military apartheid and occupation of Palestine and the U.S. and Western military invasion of the ME (West Asia), some Arab leaders covertly and overtly facilitated and supported it.

Q: What are the main achievements of Martyr General Qassem Soleimani in fighting the Zionist and U.S. dictatorships and their Daesh (ISIS) proxy in the Middle East?

A: By fighting the Zionist and U.S. dictatorships and their Daesh (ISIS) proxy in the ME (West Asia), Martyr General Qassem Soleimani:

1. Unified various ethnic, political, and religious factions that included Muslims, Christians, and Jews, across the ME (West Asia) into a formidable operational force that eventually defeated the diabolical Zionist and U.S. regimes and their creation, the terrorist proxy Daesh (ISIS), in the ME (West Asia);

2. Contributed to ending the war in Iraq and prevented the spreading of this war into neighboring countries, including Iran;

3. Saved countless innocent civilian lives, especially those of minority ethnic and religious populations, protected others from destitution and becoming refugees, safeguarded peoples’ properties and livelihoods, and provided for those in the greatest needs, particularly the widows and orphans;

4. Thwarted the Zionist–U.S. planned fragmentation of the ME (West Asia) and establishment of puppet governments in the ME (West Asia) countries and their fragmented regions, including Iran;

5. Stopped the Zionist and U.S. regimes from destroying many national, cultural, historical, and religious sites in the ME (West Asia), including in Iran;

6. Restricted the Zionist and U.S. regimes from stealing and plundering natural resources in the ME (West Asia), including in Iran;

7. Prevented the rise of Daesh (ISIS) in Iran and the Zionist–U.S. military occupation of Iran;

8. Foiled the Zionist and U.S. regimes plans to use Iranian sea, air, and land for future attacks against Russia and China;

9. Contributed to the foreseeable final demise of the genocidal Zionist military apartheid in Palestine;

10. Faithfully safeguarded (and now keeps even more vigorously safeguarding) Velayat-e Faqih and the Religion of Islam;

Q: Will Daesh (ISIS) rise again in Iraq, Syria, or elsewhere in West Asia?

A: The genocidal Zionist military apartheid in Palestine has finally lost its support in all world regions, including many Jewish communities in the U.S. Even the Jewish survivors of WWII who are still alive abhor and speak out against this genocidal Zionist apartheid in Palestine! The criminal Zionists can no longer hide behind its psychological warfare slogans and accusations of “holocaust” or “antisemitism.” Likewise, the U.S. has also failed in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and other countries it militarily invaded. Internationally, the U.S. lost its credibility (if it ever had any). Domestically, the U.S. economy and infrastructure and its governmental institutions are in a state of unprecedented corruption and decay. The likeliness that the Zionist or U.S. regimes would or could resurrect Daesh (ISIS) anytime soon is low, and the likeliness that Daesh (ISIS) could revive and reestablish itself without the support of the Zionist and U.S. regimes is near zero.

Q: What obligations do Iran’s religious leaders have in protecting the Iranian people and the world from Daesh (ISIS)?

A: The first obligation of all religious leaders who serve only one God is to utilize all their intentions, thoughts, and actions only for the sake of God because only He is worthy of worship. When servants of God achieve such a level of certainty of faith and purity of worship that the Light, Wisdom, and Tranquility illuminate their path, other people’s hearts, created by God in such a manner as to naturally recognize and seek these blessings, follow their example. Then, they are worthy of the title of a religious leader. As religious leaders, their second obligation is to share what God has so mercifully bestowed upon them to attain the highest benefits in both worlds for themselves and others in their family, community, country, and the world.

People in the U.S., EU, ME (West Asia), Iran, and beyond, our whole humanity today, search for tranquility and peace. Many Western youths from the U.S., UK, and EU who left their homes and joined Daesh (ISIS) did so because they believed they accepted Islam and could attain martyrdom. The Zionist-U.S. propaganda, hiding its terror under ‘Daesh (ISIS)’ and presenting it as American, English, or European ‘Islam,’ succeeded because no Muslim religious leaders were found among the Western youth. Nobody guided them and related to them the Truth according to their nature in their native tongue. The true Islam of the Prophet (saw), Ahl al-Bayt (as), and Velayat-e Faqih were, and continue to be, absent. Consequently, the enemies of God, Islam, and all humanity can use and abuse this vacated space and fill it with their deadly poison.

Those Iranian Muslim religious leaders who acquired the necessary wisdom of the true Islam of the Prophet (saw) and Ahl al-Bayt (as) must protect the Iranian people and all world’s humanity from the Zionist U.S. deception and guise of the American, English, or European ‘Islam’ whether it is called Daesh/ISIS or by any other term. Only knowledge dispels ignorance and piety evil. They are the best armor and most excellent protection.