Iran-UAE trade conference held in Dubai

TEHRAN – Iran Trade Center in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosted an Iran-UAE trade conference on Tuesday, chairman of the mentioned center announced.

According to Mohammad-Reza Talaei, over 120 Iranian companies along with 40 companies from UAE attended the mentioned conference, the portal of Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry Shata reported.

As reported, a virtual exhibition is also being held alongside the conference during February 8-19.

The conference was attended by Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin who visited the UAE on top of a high-ranking delegation including Head of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak.

Talaei noted that ambassadors of Venezuela and Kazakhstan, as well as representatives of the Swiss Business Council also attended the conference.

The official said positive B2B meetings were held during this conference and several meetings are also set to be held on the sidelines of the online exhibition in which over 240 companies are participating.

“We hope that an UAE trade delegation will also visit Iran in the next few months to further facilitate the improvement of trade relations between the two sides,” Talaei said.

According to Talaei, about 25,000 members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce were also informed in this regard.

"Good information was provided for holding these programs and a very good atmosphere was formed, the effects of which we will see soon," he added.

The Iranian delegation also visited Expo Dubai during their stay in Dubai.

Talaei had previously said that the purpose of this conference is to develop trade relations between Iran and the UAE and to introduce Iran’s trade and investment opportunities to companies based in the UAE.

“In this conference, we intend to introduce the existing potentials of the country in various sectors of agriculture, industry, mining, and trade and also promote the capabilities of our knowledge-based companies,” the official said.

EF/MA

Photo: Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin (C)