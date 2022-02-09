Petchem, gas supply projects worth over $1.5b put into operation

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday inaugurated petrochemical and gas supply projects worth 400 trillion rials (about $1.5 billion) in a ceremony held on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

As Shana reported, in the mentioned ceremony President Raisi inaugurated the projects for supply natural gas to 14 cities, 1459 villages, and 4,114 industrial units in Khorasan, Kermanshah, Sistan-Baluchestan, Fars, and Khouzestan provinces through a video conference.

These projects were implemented with a total investment of 52 trillion rials (about $196 million).

Raisi also ordered the beginning of the executive operations for supplying natural gas to 10 cities, 1,239 villages, and 1351 industrial units in which 200 trillion rials (about $757.5 million) has been invested.

Also, 11 gas transmission projects valued at 100 trillion rials (about $378.7 million) were inaugurated.

Further in the mentioned ceremony, a petrochemical complex was also put into operation in southwestern Khouzestan Province by the president’s order through video conference.

Over 12 trillion rials (about $50 million) has been invested for establishment of the mentioned complex.

After the inauguration ceremony, Raisi also visited the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC)’s Dispatching Center and was briefed about the condition of the country’s gas network and gas supply by Oil Minister Javad Oji.

Every year, during the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations, which mark the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, numerous infrastructure projects are inaugurated or commenced to mark the development of the country after the revolution.

Transport and Urban Development Ministry had announced the plan for the inauguration of numerous port development, maritime, and transport projects during this year’s Ten-Day Dawn celebrations (February 1-11).

The mentioned projects include 484 transport projects with a total investment of 60.42 trillion rials (about $228.8 million), 53 railway projects valued at 26.72 trillion rials (about $101.21 million), and 19 maritime and port development projects worth 6.8 trillion rials (about $25.75 million).

Agriculture Ministry also inaugurated 1,969 water and soil preservation projects across the country during the mentioned celebrations.

Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry also put into operation some 468 industrial and mining projects worth 626 trillion rials (about $2.37 billion).

