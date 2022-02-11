Iran, Oman ink comprehensive economic co-op MOU

TEHRAN – Iran and Oman signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for expanding economic cooperation in a variety of areas at the end of the two countries’ 19th Joint Economic Committee meeting.

The MOU was signed by Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin and Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, who co-chaired the joint meeting.

During the mentioned committee meeting, the two sides stressed the need for further expansion of economic cooperation between Tehran and Muscat through Iran’s southeastern Chabahar Port.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Al Yousef underlined the significance of Chabahar port as a platform for boosting the level of trade between the two countries, saying that in order to implement the signed cooperation document, an Omani economic delegation will soon visit Chabahar port to assess the infrastructure, equipment, and capabilities of Iran’s oceanic port.

Fatemi-Amin visited Oman’s capital Muscat on top of a high-ranking trade delegation to attend the 19th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee meeting which was held during February 8-9.

During his visit, the minister also met Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr Bin Hamad Bin Hamood Al Busaidi to discuss ways for expanding ties between the two countries.

Speaking in this meeting, Al Busaidi expressed his country’s readiness for expanding economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Fatemi-Amin also underlined the close relations between the two countries and said: "We have long-standing relations based on friendship and mutual closeness with Oman, and these friendly relations will pave the way for the promotion of trade relations."

During his visit to Oman, Fatemi-Amin also met with the private sector and political and economic officials of the Kingdom, including the minister of Health, the minister of Economy, Foreign Affairs, Energy, and Minerals and the minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of Oman and the heads of Oman’s free and special economic zones to discuss the latest state of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Prior to his visit to Oman, Fatemi-Amin had traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week to attend Expo Dubai.

Photo: Industry Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin (L) and Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef sign MOU documents in Muscat on Thursday