Ground broken for massive water tourism complex 

TEHRAN-Construction of the first phase of a vast water tourism complex officially began on Thursday with a ground-breaking ceremony in the western province of Kermanshah.

A budget of 400 billion rials ($1.5 million) has been allocated to the project, CHTN quoted the deputy provincial tourism Asghar Reshno as saying during the ceremony.

The project aims at developing the tourism infrastructure of the nearby Jamishan Dam to promote and enhance water tourism in the atmospheric region, the official explained.

“In addition to water games such as jet skiing, the complex will embrace piers, sea buses, floating huts, and accommodations and catering as well as cycling track.”

The project is estimated to generate over 100 job opportunities upon its completion, he noted.

Back in May 2019, the Ministry of Energy inked a memorandum of understanding with the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ministry to lay the ground for launching dam tourism.

Though much of Iran is composed of arid and semi-arid lands, the country has many rivers, waterfalls ponds, and wetlands offering scenic vistas to nature lovers and eco-travelers, backpackers, birdwatchers, and fishers.

Hydro tourism or water tourism involves traveling to places specifically to take part in water-based activities. Some individuals who do not wish to partake in water-related activities embark on water tourism trips so that they can visit tourist sites that sit close to bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, dams, oceans, etc. Water tourists are regularly independent travelers, although some travel businesses do organize group trips.

While water tourism often includes active chases, some water tourists visit islands and shore regions to join more relaxed pursuits such as diving or swimming. Travel businesses organize tours of coral reefs and arrange for local tour guides to preside over excursions on which travelers can swim with local marine life such as dolphins or even sharks. Some tour operators also cater to families who are primarily focused on swimming and tanning rather than interacting with aquatic life.

Water trips occasionally involve inland destinations such as lakes and rivers. Holidaymakers can sail or swim on lakes while many rivers are ideally suited to white water rafting. Additionally, some leisure businesses operate water parks that contain swimming pools, water slides, and areas for kayaking or canoeing.

Kermanshah embraces a variety of awe-inspiring historical sites including Taq-e Bostan and the UNESCO-registered Bisotun.

