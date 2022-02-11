Houses in Persian Gulf port named national heritage sites

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts has inscribed four historical houses, which are located in the ancient port town of Kong, on the national list of cultural heritage.

Last week, following rounds of discussions and debate, a panel of cultural heritage experts, archaeologists, and historians gave their approval to the inscriptions of three historical houses of Golbat, Rashid, Imeni as well as the mansion of Karchi, all of which situated in the port town of Kong overlooking the Persian Gulf, CHTN reported.

The architectural concept of the historical houses of the Kong town has been deeply inspired by the culture, traditions, and environmental conditions and notably affected by the Kong sailors and traders who traveled abroad frequently.

The national designation is expected to bring more care and support to the historic houses as Iran seeks to have the Kong cultural landscape registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List in the future.

The cultural landscape is an integral combination of a port town with unique architecture, a smart system of water collecting and irrigation, and its rich and remarkable intangible heritage which has surrounded by beautiful natural and manmade landscape.

According to the historical documents, the historical center of the Kong port has been relocated five times over 2500 years. What we know as the port of Kong today embraces a vital and valuable fabric that is more than 400 years old.

Kong is one of the best interactions between the marine, architecture, land use, and culture. The historic port of Kong is the most important place in manufacturing the cargo and sailing boats and ships, with a unique geostrategic location of the port and thanks to the great advantages given to this city by nature, it became a long-lasting port for trade, fishing, and traditional timber boats and ships builder.

Furthermore, Kong use to be the most important place to find the best sailors and sea folks and still is the best place for maintenance and order the traditional ships called “Lenj” which are still used for intercontinental marine trips and long fishing journeys.

The integrated historical urban texture of Kong port and as well as its ancient settlements and related archeological sites are the strong evidence of continuity of living background in this place which is reminding the traditional Iranian coastal urban planning and land use in The Persian Gulf.

Having within itself a considerable part of the Persian Gulf history and myths, Kong is an outstanding living historic city amongst regional and international coastal cities. In addition to the cultural values of the general structure, the town comprises hundreds of historical houses with large numbers of intact wind catchers (Badgirs), in its skyline. This is one of the most important signs of the authenticity and integrity of this historical port town in a semi-tropical coastal area of Iran.

In addition, historical evidence shows that it was, and to some extent still is, an important incoming and outgoing Iranian port to and from East Africa and South East Asia within the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean.

AFM