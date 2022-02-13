Trade between Iran, Oman up 40% in 10 months yr/yr

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to Oman Ali Najafi has said the value of trade between the two countries increased by 40 percent in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-January 20, 2022) compared to the same period in the previous year.

Najafi put the value of trade between the two countries at over one billion dollars in the mentioned 10 months, saying that Iranian exports to Oman increased by over 70 percent in the said period, IRNA reported.

According to the official, the trade between the two neighbors is following an upward trend and is expected to increase even further in the months to come.

Mentioning the holding of the 19th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee meeting in the previous week, the official said, during his visit to Oman for attending the joint economic committee meeting, Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin met with the private sector and political and economic officials of the Kingdom, including the minister of Health, the minister of Economy, Foreign Affairs, Energy, and Minerals and the minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of Oman and the heads of Oman’s free and special economic zones to discuss the latest state of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Najafi stressed the importance of increasing trade relations between the two countries and said: "We hope to see the utilization of the existing capacities in Iran-Oman relations by pursuing a preferential tariff agreement and organizing and strengthening maritime transport between the two countries."

Referring to the serious determination of the Iranian Embassy in Oman to advise and support private sectors of the two countries, he stressed: “The doors of the Iranian embassy are always open to all Iranian and Omani businessmen and investors, and in this regard, and in line with our economic diplomacy, more than half of the daily meetings of the ambassador and other relevant colleagues are held with Iranian and Omani businessmen.”

EF/MA

Highlight: Iran’s 10-month export to Oman up 70%