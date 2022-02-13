Knowledge for domestic production of screw pumps for steam turbines achieved

TEHRAN – Iranian engineers managed to achieve the knowledge for the manufacturing of three-screw pumps that are used to pump lube oil for steam turbine bearings, IRNA reported.

As reported, the first produced pump has been successfully installed in a steam turbine of Shahid Salimi (Neka) Power Plant in northern Mazandaran Province.

According to Hossein-Ali Taziki, who is a deputy manager at the mentioned power plant, before Iran, only a few developed countries like Sweden, the U.S., Germany, and the UK had access to the knowledge for manufacturing such pumps.

A screw pump is an axial-flow gear pump, similar in operation to a rotary screw compressor. Three types of screw pumps include the single-screw, two-screw, and three-screw.

In the single-screw pump, a spiraled rotor rotates eccentrically in an internal stator. The two-screw pump consists of two parallel intermeshing rotors rotating in a housing machined to close tolerances. The three-screw pump consists of a central-drive rotor with two meshing idler rotors; the rotors turn inside of a housing machined to close tolerances.

EF/MA