Improving banks’ capital adequacy, CBI major priority: governor

TEHRAN – Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has said improving the capital adequacy of banks is one of the most important priorities of the central bank and very good measures and decisions have been taken by CBI’s Money and Credit Council in this regard.

Speaking in a meeting with the directors of the country’s banks on Monday, Ali Saleh-Abadi praised those banks that control their overdrafts, and said: "The issue of banks' overdrafts and borrowing from the central bank is being followed seriously and in this regard, banks should manage their liquidity situation and eliminate any imbalances."

Saleh-Abadi further stressed the need to facilitate the payment of small facilities to the people by the country's banking system and said: “The approach of the banking network in this regard should be to facilitate the granting of small facilities to customers based on their credit rating.”

He further stressed the need for banks to strictly observe interest rates on deposits and facilities and said: “Non-compliance with the standard rates will have adverse effects on the country's economy and the central bank takes this issue very seriously.”

EF/MA