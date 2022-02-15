Former Persepolis coach Mijac passes away

TEHRAN – Croatian football coach Zeljko Mijac passed away on Monday at the age of 69.

Mijac started his football career in Hajduk and was part of the team that was named the golden generation of the Club.

He also played for youth team of Yugoslavia and competed in the European U19 Championships in 1971 in Czechoslovakia and in 1972 in Spain.

Mijac worked in several Iranian clubs in his coaching career.

He started his work in Iran in Persepolis in 2010 as Ali Daei’s assistant and also worked in Naft Tehran, Saba, Rah Ahan and Saipa.