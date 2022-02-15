Bazaar of Damghan undergoes urgent restoration

TEHRAN- An urgent restoration project has been commenced on parts of the historical bazaar of Damghan, the tourism chief of ancient Iranian city has said.

A budget of 2.5 billion rials ($9,500) has been allocated to the project, Mehdi Qasemi said on Tuesday.

The project involves repairing cracks and damaged parts as well as lightening the arched ceilings, and strengthening the structure, the official added.

Located in Semnan province, the Qajar-era (1789-1925) vaulted bazaar has been inscribed on the national heritage list.

Browsing through a traditional bazaar may provide new experiences and fresh points of view on the ancient land. Such excursions can be made either in person or by “off-the-beaten-track” tours. Not only it’s an opportunity to discover dozens of unique local ingredients, but it’s also a chance to taste street foods and delicacies, in some traditional bakery known only by locals and shopkeepers.

People watching and even mingling with them in the bazaars is one of the best ways to take the pulse of the country. Bazaars have traditionally been major economic and social centers in any Iranian city.

