“The Ghost of Karl Marx” appears in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Ronan de Calan’s 2010 book “The Ghost of Karl Marx” has been published in Tehran.

Cheshmeh is the publisher of the book carrying original illustrations by Donatien Mary. It has been rendered into Persian by Shirin Karimi.

At its most basic, philosophy is about learning how to think about the world around us. It should come as no surprise, then, that children make excellent philosophers!

Naturally inquisitive, pint-size scholars need little prompting before being willing to consider life’s “big questions,” however strange or impractical.

Plato & Co. introduces children—and curious grown-ups—to the lives and work of famous philosophers, from Descartes to Socrates, Einstein, Marx and Wittgenstein.

Each book in the series features an engaging—and often funny—story that presents basic tenets of philosophical thought alongside vibrant color illustrations.

In “The Ghost of Karl Marx”, the philosopher is saddened when the town weavers must sell their cloth cheaply to compete with machines.

The farmers too cannot sell their crops and have no money to buy new seeds. Forced to leave their work, the townspeople form an angry crowd in front of the factories, but what is to be done when there are so many hungry people and so few jobs to pay for food to eat?

Concealed in one of the weavers’ sheets, the philosopher makes a solemn vow to give this story a happy ending by finding the Market, that infernal magician, and ridding the town of him once and for all.



De Calan is assistant professor in the Department of Philosophy at Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Ronan de Calan’s book “The Ghost of Karl Marx”.

MMS/YAW