U.S. Soldier Boasted of Kosovo Rape, Murder Plans

WUERZBURG, Germany A U.S. soldier on peacekeeping duty in Kosovo boasted to comrades about his plans to rape and kill a girl, a court heard on Tuesday.

Prosecutors called for the maximum sentence of life without parole for staff sergeant Frank Ronghi, who last week admitted sodomizing and murdering Marita Shabiu, an 11-year-old ethnic Albanian.

"Your job is to protect society," said Captain Alton Gwaltney in his closing arguments, urging the panel of six officers to send Ronghi to jail for life without parole.

(Reuter)