$114m allocated to unfinished cultural, artistic projects

TEHRAN –Some 30 trillion rials (over $114 million) has been allocated to the semi-finished arts and culture-related projects, the culture minister has announced.

A total of 14 provinces will receive the budget to spend on the art and culture projects that have not yet been completed, Mehr quoted Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili as saying on Thursday.

Many semi-finished cultural and artistic projects in provinces need to be completed and made available to the public, he added.

In order to promote major activities in this field, the cultural infrastructure must be strengthened, he explained.

He also noted that in response to complaints regarding the lack of budget in the culture and arts sector, this issue will be considered in the national budget bill for the next calendar year (starting March 21).

ABU/MG