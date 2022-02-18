West must accept nuclear Iran: MP

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian lawmaker has called on Europe and the United States to come to terms with a nuclear Iran and comply with their commitments.

The lawmaker, Abbas Golrou, said the U.S. policy of imposing sanctions on Iran has failed and that the West must accept a nuclear Iran.

Golrou, who is a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Iran’s state news agency IRNA that “it’s better for Europe and America to abandon the failed policy of imposing sanctions and countering Iran and come to terms with the knowledge of a nuclear Iran. Of course, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any constructive engagement with the two sides.”

“Fortunately, the negotiations are proceeding with the tact and intelligence of the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Of course, there are difficulties that stem from the nature of the policy of the United States and some European countries,” he said, adding, “The country's diplomacy should not be one-dimensional, and the thirteenth government and the diplomatic apparatus are not based on one-dimensional politics. Because there are countless capacities in the international arena to diversify diplomacy and improve the country's economy and trade.”

He noted, “Strong economic diplomacy of Iran has been observed in the recent moves of the government in the field of trade and economic relations with China and Russia.”

The lawmaker further said that Iran's 15 neighbors have a very high capacity to boost imports and exports.

He pointed out, “Utilizing the political and economic capacity of neighboring countries, which is on the agenda of the 13th administration, will cause the U.S. policy of imposing sanctions to fail. In addition, valuable political and economic opportunities will be presented to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Golrou stated, “The United States, with its failed sanctions policy, cannot limit the Islamic Republic's nuclear knowledge. Because nuclear knowledge is deeply rooted in the lives of the country's scientists and elites.”

“The Islamic Republic should advance in nuclear science, which is the most important science of the day and has many applications in medical industry and various other sciences,” he explained.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has said that the enemy does not want Iran to make progress. Addressing a number of people from Tabriz on the anniversary of the historic uprising of the people of Tabriz on February 18, 1978, the Leader referred to the oppressive behavior of the enemy toward Iran’s use of peaceful nuclear energy, saying, “With what tyranny the enemy camp is emphasizing our nuclear energy. They themselves know that we are not pursuing nuclear weapons and that we are only trying to benefit from peaceful nuclear energy.”

Analyzing the oppressive behavior of the enemy in imposing sanctions on Iran in the area of nuclear energy, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “They do not want the Iranian nation to achieve this great, significant scientific progress. They are exerting pressure because our nation will need this (energy) in the near future. Therefore, they do not want this movement to continue. Well, this means that if we are negligent with regard to these long-term needs and issues, we will face serious problems in the future.”



